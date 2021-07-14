Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

