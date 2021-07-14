Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of DNMR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 1,785,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,689,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

