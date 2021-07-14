Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.23. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.28. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.