Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,267,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 734,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,513. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

