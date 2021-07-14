Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.25 Million

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $91.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $371.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.69 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.21 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 76,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.