Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.69. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $473.54. The stock had a trading volume of 196,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,899. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.30. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $485.56.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

