Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $52.50

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,695,260 shares of company stock worth $1,013,880,098.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. 12,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

