Brokerages Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) PT at C$12.54

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

