Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) PT at $66.54

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 381,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,632. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.