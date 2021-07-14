Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $18.05

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

