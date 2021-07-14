Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT at $24.15

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

NNGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 25,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,192. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.