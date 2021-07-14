Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Target Price at $66.60

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $20,107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $10,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 444,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,033. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

