Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE KL opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.
