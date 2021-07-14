Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NYSE KL opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

