Brokers Offer Predictions for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

DTE stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.