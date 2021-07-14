Brokers Offer Predictions for State Street Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of STT opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.