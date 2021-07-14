Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of BROG stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

