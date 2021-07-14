Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

