Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,620 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $225.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,789 shares of company stock worth $95,295,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

