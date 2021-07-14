Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

