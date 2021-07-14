Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of FANG opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

