Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $13,150,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CNX stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

