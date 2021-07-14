Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

