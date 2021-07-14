Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%.

BRTHY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

BRTHY stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.12. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

