Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,507 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.