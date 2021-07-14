Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $662.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $652.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $334.73 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

