Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.84 and a 1-year high of $204.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

