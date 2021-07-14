Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,603 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

