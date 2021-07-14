Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

