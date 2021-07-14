Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $589.50 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.26 and a fifty-two week high of $594.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

