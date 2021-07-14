Byrne K. Mulrooney Sells 10,681 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Korn Ferry stock remained flat at $$67.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

