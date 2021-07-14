Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $272.89 million and $97,011.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.43 or 0.00625945 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.