C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

