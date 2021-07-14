Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.