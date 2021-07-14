Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

LCAHU stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

