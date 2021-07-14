Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

RAAS opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

