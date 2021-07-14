Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMBTU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $776,000.

GMBTU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

