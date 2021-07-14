Caas Capital Management LP Sells 80,269 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,269 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of XBiotech worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 43.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XBiotech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.