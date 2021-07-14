Caas Capital Management LP Takes $921,000 Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINP stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $694.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

