Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 229,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

