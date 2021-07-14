CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CAE stock opened at C$36.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

