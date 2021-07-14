CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.12% of CAI International worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $962.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.