Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.25. 33,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

