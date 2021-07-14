CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 22,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 150,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

