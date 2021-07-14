Cannell Capital LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire makes up approximately 1.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.