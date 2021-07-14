Cannell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,508 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Roth CH Acquisition III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 165,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,105. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

