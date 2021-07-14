Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,302,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.39% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,805. The company has a market cap of $598.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

