Cannell Capital LLC Raises Holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 45,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

