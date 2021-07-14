Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capgemini stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
