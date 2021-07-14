Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

