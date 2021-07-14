Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $184,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

