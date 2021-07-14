Capital One Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

